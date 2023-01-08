JAPA: Stay in Nigeria to restore its lost glory, Oyedepo tells Nigerian youths

“We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild and restore the lost esteem of the country”

The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Dr David Oyedepo, has called on Nigerian youths to stay in the country to restore its lost glory.

He started this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ota, Ogun, where he said everyone needed to stay in Nigeria and fix the country.

He added that Federal Government also should massively invest in human capital to restore the lost esteem of the country.

The chancellor stressed the need for more investment in human capital development because this was the most viable and stable stock that any county could ever invest in.

“There is the need for more investment education because this is the bedrock of sustainable national development for any nation,” Oyedepo said.

The chancellor noted that the nation had lost its self-esteem because of the poor investment in human capital through education.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive by reducing those traveling out of the country.

Still, on the matter, he appealed to parents to reorientate their children on traveling out of the country, which is not the best as there are many youths stranded in foreign countries who could not come back home because of shame.

Finally, he said: “We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild and restore the lost esteem of the country.





“Everyone has a part to play in the recovery of his nation.”