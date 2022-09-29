Germany contributes over 200M Euros in 20 years for polio eradication

The KfW portfolio manager for the German government credit institute for reconstruction mission, Vincent El-Haidag, has disclosed that Germany has contributed more than 200 million euros in the last 20 years in the fight against polio eradication.

El-Haidag who made the disclosure at the World Health Organisation (WHO/KfW) train of donor mission on a site visit to Family Clinic in Abuja, further said, there has been a partnership between the governments of Germany and Nigeria in the fight against polio eradication.

The Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) is an international organisation that works together with its partners in developing countries.

He said: “We are responsible for the financial cooperation between the government of Germany and the government of Nigeria in the fight against polio.

“Germany has been contributing over 200 million euros for the last 20 years, and KfW is facilitating this programme and also giving recommendations to the government of Germany.

El-Haidag also explained that the team was in Nigeria to monitor and assess progress made so far in the eradication of polio in the country.

“This is to identify projects/programs which promote sustainable development. We were able to see very good examples in ranges of services that address basic health needs of children and women.”





El-Haidag noted that the example they saw in the Family Health Clinic needed to be duplicated in all the primary health care centres in the country.

Meanwhile, the acting director, FCT Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Vatsa Isa-Yahaya, acknowledged that the team was on a mission from Germany and had been supporting Nigeria in polio eradication.

Isa-Yahaya noted that Germany was one of the countries which had been providing the resources which have been supporting polio eradication.

He said the team members were taken around the facility to see for themselves how the country has made progress with the fund given to Nigeria.

Isa-Yahaya said that from the look of things, they are very happy with what they saw at the Family Health Clinic.

“They (the team) are happy with the progress made in the centre, especially in the areas of immunisation, family planning, antenatal services, and COVID-19 vaccination.”

Isa-Yahaya also called on Nigerians to take the COVID-19 vaccination as the virus was still in the country

“The vaccination is free and safe, so people should endeavor to take the vaccine. The federal government was doing a lot in the fight against diseases in the country, and not just waiting for assistance from donors.” He said.