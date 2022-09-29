Jigawa Rep member donates N19m worth of relief materials to flood victims

The Chairman, House Committee on Power and Member representing Birninkudu/Buji federal constituency in Jigawa State, Honourable Magaji Da’u Aliyu handed over a donation of N19 million worth of foods items and other relief materials to flood victims in his constituency.

Speaking during the distribution of the relief materials, the lawmaker sympathized with victims and urged them to accept the disaster as an act of God Almighty.

Honourable Magaji Da’u Aliyu explained that the devastating effect of the flood especially on the social and economical lives of the victims is enormous.

According to him, it is a moral responsibility upon him and any other well-to-do person to assist the victims considering the number of lives, domestic and farm products lost to the flood disaster.

The lawmaker presented the relief materials to the 9 district heads in the constituency for onward distribution to the victims in their area.

The materials included 800 bags of 120kg Maize, cocking oil, rice, roofing sheets, nails and other relief materials.

He then told the victims that, the relief materials provided aim at reducing the hardship they are facing but not to compensate for their loss.

Hon Magaji then prays Almighty Allah to grant eternal rest to over 130 people who lost their lives and also prevent such occupancies in the future.