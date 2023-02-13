Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman has said genuine reconciliation of aggrieved chieftains and contending blocks in the zone will make the victory of the party seamless.

Lukman expressed his position in a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the APC Presidential Campaign Council concluded its rally in the North West on Saturday in Kebbi.

Lukman, incidentally a member of the APC National Working Committee noted that the ability of the leaders in the zone to work together was largely responsible for all the successful rallies in all the seven states.

He expressed the confidence that the unity and sense of belonging in the party were responsible for increasing level of confidence of citizens in our party and our candidates and the large defection of political leaders from other opposition parties.

He said; “We want to thank all our people and re-affirm the commitment of our party, our leaders and all our candidates to continue to provide honest, sincere and responsive leadership. In particular, we want to thank and congratulate all our party leadership at levels in the North-West Zone for their hard work and for maintaining a united front throughout this phase of the campaign. We want to also commend and appreciate all our party members and supporters for coming out en masse to all campaign rallies.

“Similarly, we congratulate all our candidates for their ability to lead the mobilisation of party members, supporters and other citizens ahead of the 2023 elections. Part of what must be acknowledged today is the fact that across all the seven states in the North-West, our leaders and candidates have been able to reconcile with all party leaders and members and accordingly resolve all the challenges arising from internal party contests leading to emergence of candidates for the 2023 elections.

“The ability of our party leaders to reconcile and forge a united front in the North-West Zone is largely responsible for all the successful rallies in all the seven states. We also wish to acknowledge the successful campaign rallies and activities of all our candidates across all the seven states, which is responsible for increasing level of confidence of citizens in our party and our candidates and the large defection of political leaders from other opposition parties to the APC, including the Jigawa Governorship candidate of Labour Party and serving Commissioners in PDP government of Sokoto.

“All these signposts victory for the APC in the North-West for our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential election of February 25, 2023 and all our candidates for National Assembly. It also signposts victory in the Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the seven states of North-West. We are very confident that with Allah’s blessing all the seven State’s of North-West, including Sokoto State will be APC States as from May 29, 2023.”

Ahead the general election, Lukman called “on all members of Presidential Campaign Council from the zone to join all our party leaders at state levels to ensure effective mobilisation of voters on Election Day. We must remind everyone that in the end politics is local and victory for the election will be at the polling unit.

“Without doubt, APC North-West Presidential Rally has affirmed that North-West is APC and APC is North-West. We must remind Nigerians that the political history of Nigeria has shown that every Presidential candidate that wins the votes of North-West wins the Presidency. With APC leaders united in North-West, supported by all party members and all candidates at all levels, in sha Allah, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the February 25, 2023 Presidential election in North-West and will be returned eventually as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”





