Adam Mosadioluwa

As the general election approaches, the founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has urged the citizens of the country to reject the two big political parties at the poll as they have no respect, value and regard for the people of the country.

The cleric gave this warning during his sermon at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Sunday.

According to him, the level of disrespect, disregard and disvalue the two major political parties have for Nigerians were made apparent in their choices of Presidential and vice presidential candidates for the forthcoming election.

He added the choices of the two major political parties’ candidates validated their insensitivity, inconsideration and indifference to the plight and needs of Nigerians.

While condemning the choice of a Northern Muslim Presidential candidate of a certain major political party, the man of God said, choosing someone who is of the same religion and ethnicity as the current president who has been in power for almost 8 years is against the common principles of Justice and equality in a multi-religion and multi-ethnic countries like Nigeria.

He said, “One of the big two political parties in Nigeria chose a Muslim Northerner as a presidential candidate despite the fact that the current President is of the same religion and ethnic group.

“Even the common principle of fairness, Justice and equity instructs that if the presidency has been in the group of a region and religion for as long as 8 years, the most reasonable thing is for it to shift to the southern region and Christian religion for the sake of balance and insensitivity.”

He warned electing another president from the same region and religion as that of the current one means the people of the country will continue to face the many challenges facing the country for another 4-8 years.

Also knocking another major political party for their choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, the cleric said having a Muslim Presidential candidate and Muslim vice presidential candidate on a joint ticket in a country like Nigeria is an insult to the collective sensibility of the good people of the country.

The man of God wondered why nobody from the Christianity religion is found worthy of being the running mate to a Muslim presidential candidate despite the massive Christian population in the country.

“The other of the 2 big political parties chose a Muslim Presidential candidate and a Muslim vice presidential candidate in a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious state such as Nigeria. Can you see how much they take us for granted?” He lamented.





He continued, “Christianity is despised to the point where not one person could be found to be a running mate to a Muslim Presidential candidate despite a very massive Christian population in Nigeria. And now, they want to place Muslim President and vice president on top of all that despite the fact that a Muslim President has literally ruled and ruined the country for almost 8 years.”

The outspoken pastor concluded that the two major political parties in the country should be rejected at the poll as they are solely driven by their personal, religious and ethnic interests and not the interest of the good people of Nigeria.

He, however, disclosed that Nigerians are only left with the option of just one credible candidate and urged the people of the country not to miss the opportunity of electing the candidate into power.

“Only one credible, reasonable, sensible choice is left and you know. Vote value, but principles, character, vote capacity, vote fairness, vote Justice and equity.”

