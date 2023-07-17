Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, a gospel music producer, actor, and son of Mount Zion Drama Ministry founder Mike Bamiloye, has stated that Genuine Christians should not participate in concerts or shows by secular artists like Davido, Wizkid, Rema etc.

The gospel music producer stated this via his Twitter handle on Monday, July 17, 2023.

He further said that some Christians may disagree with him, but those with the Holy Spirit know where to draw the line.

He wrote, ”Honestly, If you consider yourself a genuine Christian, it’s not appropriate to participate in shows or concerts by secular artists like Davido, Wizkid, Rema etc Some might argue against this view, but those who are guided by the Holy Spirit understand where to set boundaries.”

