Polling Agents: LP registers 85% across Nigeria, set for February 25 — Kato

The Nigerian Labour Party (LP) has said that there is no cause for alarm over its preparation for the February 25 general elections, especially deploying polling agents nationwide.

The Party on Thursday said it would make its presence in 85% of the polling units in Nigeria, as it has successfully registered its polling agent with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It called on the electorates to bite for her candidate Mr Peter Obi, as it urged members of the public to ignore social media claims, that it does not have reliable footprints in the polling units because of insufficient polling agents to man the polling units and protect the interest of the party.

The Senior Special Assistant on media to the National Chairman of the Party, Ndi Kato disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday.

According to Kato, “the party having achieved 85% for the electoral process at the polling unit” stated that the party is ready and full steam for the conduct of the election.

“The leadership of the party calls on all Nigerians to vote Peter Obi as the Presidential Candidate and all other Labour Party Aspirants to achieve a better Nigeria,” Kato stated.