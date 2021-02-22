Gbajabiamila expresses worry over under-performance of 2020 capital budget

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed reservation on the performance of the 2020 capital budget component implementation in spite of the three months extension by the National Assembly, aimed at ensuring optimal growth and development.

Hon Gbajabiamila said the essence of the extension of the budget would have been lost if few weeks to the end of the extension, the implementing agencies are yet to record significant implementation of the budget.

He said the fact that the national assembly is on the same page with the executive demanded more due diligence in implementation of the budget.

The speaker made this observation at joint meeting of National Assembly Principal officers with the Minister of Finance and the Budget office.

In her remark, the Minister of Finance , Zainab Ahmed, said I am afraid to say that the extended component of the 2020 budget has reached 30 per cent implementation.

She promised new update on tracking implementation may provide new level of performance.

