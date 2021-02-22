Police arrest hoodlums planning to hijack tricycle riders’ strike in Kano

The newly deployed Kano State Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’iabu Dikko, has said hoodlums who wanted to hijack the strike of tricycle riders in the state popularly known as ‘adaidaita sahu’ in a bid to cause mayhem have been arrested by the security operatives.

This was just as CP Dikko added that the visible presence of the police is to serve as a preventive measure to deter criminals from perpetrating nefarious activities while providing assurances to good people of Kano State.

Tribune Online reports that many commuters including school pupils and workers were left stranded on the streets of Kano city as tricycle riders began their strike on Monday.

It would be recalled that the tricycle riders had distributed flyers to members of the public announcing plans to suspend their services on Monday after talks with the government collapsed in respect of the newly-introduced N100 levy imposed by the state government.

The tricyclists have said it was cumbersome for them to pay the levy online, insisting that they prefer the old system of getting a ticket which the state government stated encourages bribery and corruption.

Speaking with pressmen on Monday in Kano on his assumption of office, Dikko disclosed that the arrested hoodlums were those people who wanted to use the strike to foment trouble.

He said: “I was deployed from Adamawa State Police Command. And my coming to this state is solely to ensure that, the ultimate Vision of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, is to make Nigeria a safer and more secured environment for everyone to live in. Hence, I was posted to Kano State to ensure the safety of lives and property.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…