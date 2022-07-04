Gbajabiamila, Elrae Technologies visit Ghana over plan to establish Nigerian national game

The Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, has led other representatives of NLRC and Elrae Technologies, to pay a courtesy visit to the Director-General of National Lottery Authority, Ghana, Mr Samuel Awuka.

The visit was a major part of the preparation for the launch of the Nigerian National Game.

The visit according to Gbajabiamila, availed NLRC and Elrae Technologies the opportunity to understudy the Ghanaian National Game, which had been existing for the past 60 years.

Gbajabiamila while speaking further added that the Nigerian delegation visited some of the facilities in Ghana.

He maintained that the delegation engaged in some progressive discussions on how to collaborate for the ultimate interests of both Nigeria and Ghana and also, witnessed the live draw of Ghana’s national game.

