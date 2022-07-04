The rise of populism in Nigeria’s political landscape

WHY are some Nigerians supporting Peter Obi almost the same way they supported Muhammadu Buhari in 2015? What do Obi and Buhari have in common? Well, the short answer is, they are both populist leaders. They are both riding on the back of populism. It appears that Obi is growing in political popularity everyday among a certain demographic who apparently want nothing but the best for Nigeria. His emergence as a presidential candidate has given rise to a progressive era in democratic politics in the country. A momentum that will significantly alter how the 2023 presidential election will play out. A breath of fresh air, you would say, which is the unified will of the people of Nigeria. Ladies and gentlemen, its safe to say that we have a dark horse in the race for the first time. Or better still, the alluring, unfamiliar choice beyond two dominant options.

But critics of populism in their analysis of the current populist upsurge argue that even Atiku and Tinubu offer such potentials for change. There is perhaps no better understanding of the idea of populism than what Obi and Buhari represent. A claim to represent the popular aspirations of ordinary people in their fight against unending poverty and oppression is what populists on all sides of the political spectrum like Obi and Buhari have in common. So, what is fuelling this rise in populist politics in Nigeria? It could be a manifestation of Igbos protesting their continuous political marginalization. Globally, whenever significant swathes of people believe that their concerns and challenges have not been addressed by government, populism often rises to prominence. His emergence sends a powerful statement that the people will no longer tolerate high inflation rate, unemployment and insecurity etc.

Why then is Obi, treated differently even when he comes across with impeccable credentials better than those of Buhari, Tinubu and Atiku? His promises to address income and wealth inequality and put Nigeria back on the global roadmap of economic prosperity, albeit rhetorically, is not different from those of Buhari. In 2015 when Buhari vowed to transform their circumstances, Nigerians supported him more than they did any other time he ran for president. He was discovered to be ill-equipped to handle even the most basic of our challenges. In my opinion, the major difference between Peter Obi and Buhari as populist leaders is that while Buhari cannot speak for himself, Obi speaks with conviction. Why then, do we discountenance him even though he comes across as better prepared and by far the most suitable, expedient and far-sighted than Atiku and Tinubu by all standards imaginable?

The current structure, which guarantees our lack of economic progress and national development, must be challenged by all of us. Getting Nigeria out of the grips of oppression, bad governance and terrible leadership is a difficult task, but Nigerians have made the first step of the hard journey away from darkness. Nigerian politics is evolving. There is now appears to be a peaceful democratic revolution slowly sweeping across the nooks and crannies of the nation. It gives a reassuring hope, that the ordinary Nigerian can once again influence politics. Buhari used such rhetoric to win the presidency. It appears that the credible contender that many were hoping for has now been found.

Frankly speaking, Nigerians must not squander this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elect this populist leader of Igbo extraction, as they did with Buhari. He is simply more dynamic and well-prepared, in my opinion. A more authentic version of Buhari! At the minimum, his track record as the governor of Anambra State gives some reason to believe he is more than just an ordinary populist. We must all rise and stand in opposition to the status quo that ensures our lack of economic progress and development as a nation. Nigerians must abandon their ethnic and religious intolerance in favour of diversity and multiculturalism. We must all embrace the rising tide and wave of support for Peter Obi; at least, if not for anything but because he is anti-establishment who shares something in common with the average Nigerian.