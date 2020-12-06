Gbajabiamila congratulates APC for victory in bye-elections nationwide

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its victory in the various bye-elections conducted nationwide.

The Speaker said the victories in some states have once again reaffirmed the popularity as well as the vote of confidence the people have in the Party and its candidates.

The Speaker specifically congratulated the Lagos State APC and its victorious candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial district and that of Kosofe State Constituency II, Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed respectively.

In a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker equally congratulated the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for leading the party to victory in the state.

The Speaker noted that APC remains the party to beat across the country, saying it would remain so.

Hon Gbajabiamila urged the APC candidates that emerged victorious to be magnanimous in victory as that is the hallmark of APC as a party.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the APC as it is the only party that seeks to make the lives of the citizens better despite global challenges.

