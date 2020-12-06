Ooni preaches cohesion among Yoruba traditional rulers

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has urged Yoruba traditional rulers to keep maintaining cohesion among themselves for the progress of Yoruba race across the world.

Ooni made the call at his Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, while playing host to indigenes of Otun-Ekiti and descendants of Olofin Ogunfunminire, who visited Ile-Ife to reunite with their root on Saturday.

While establishing that all towns and settlements across Yorubaland have their roots in Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi noted that objective research has equally revealed that the Yoruba people of South-West Nigeria have the oldest DNA, which is about 120,000 years.

“There is nothing like Yoruba in Ifa corpus, it is like an alias given to us. We are all from Ile-Ife, we are ara’fe. Scientifically, it has been proven that only the Yorubas that have the ghost DNA which gave the emergence to the likes of the sickle cell. Over 90 per cent of sickle cell history and genealogy is within us and our forbearers call them Abiku. The spirit and reincarnation of the ghost spirit. You can hardly find that in the world.

“At some point, we once lived together as one big happy family and the likes of Oore of Otun played a pivotal role as the spokesperson of Oduduwa, our progenitor, the thinking and thinktank. We started the parliamentary system.

“The meaning of Ajero is the parliamentary structure where you debate so this formed part of the things we are re-establishing today. We are reestablishing everything in Yoruba land today like the kingship system and the dynasty of Oyo, Benin, Ila and others.

“Ila championed the Igbomina people being headed by Ifagbamila, one of the sons of Oduduwa,” Ooni explained.

Oba Ogunwusi who also received hundreds of Awori indigenes said: “Today, we have the Awori because today is Ogunfunminire Day and they have chosen to do the festival in Ile Ife.”

Addressing the Yoruba sons and daughters from all walks of life, Ooni said: “At some point, we once lived together as one big happy family and the likes of Oore of Otun played a pivotal role as the spokesperson of Oduduwa, our progenitor, the thinking and think tank. We started the Parliamentary system.

“We have to tell our story because the Yoruba has the oldest DNA in the world traced to 120,000 years and back to the memory of our ancestors.

“We the Yorubas have the lineage of ghost DNA which is called the 104 deities it has been established scientifically that the ghost DNA is one of the ancestors that gave birth to us.”

The Otun Ekiti of Moba, Oba Adekunle Adeayo Adeagbo while speaking with newsmen said he and his people from Moba were at the Palace of Ooni to commend his peace initiative in Yorubaland and to celebrate with him on the arrival of the crown prince, Tadenikawo Aderemi Ogunwusi.

The 22nd and newly crowned Oore of Moba maintained that Ooni remains the father of all traditional rulers in the Yorubaland and Africa’s foremost monarch.

“If not for the pandemic I would have been here earlier but now, we thank God that we are gradually defeating that pandemic. So, we now said it is time to pay homage to the Arole Oduduwa,” he said.

Also, the President, Egbe Omo Otun Moba Headquarters of Moba Local Government Ekiti State, Elder S. O. Bankole in his presentation, expressed delight to join others in celebrating 5th year of peace, progress and increasing prosperity in Ile Ife and its generations.”

He also commended Oba Ogunwusi for the bridge-building activities within and outside the Yoruba race.

