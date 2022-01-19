Gbagyi people hails el-Rufai over creation of new chiefdom

The Gbagyi community in Kagarko local government Area of Kaduna State has commended the state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for creating Dnata Chiefdom from the present Jere Chiefdom.

The Local Government Chairman, Hon Nasara Rabo, said he received a message from the Governor during a meeting held at Gujeni Community on the proposed Headquarters of the Chiefdom on Wednesday.

Rabo explained that the residents’ are happy because, for two decades, the community have been pushing for a Chiefdom.

According to him, the new Chiefdom has five ruling houses which are: Kagumi, Gujeni, Idda Dulumi and Chakunwo.

To this end, the local government boss advised the community to look for a credible person that will uphold the principles of their culture and pursue peaceful coexistence among the people.

He must be a leader that will bring all people and ethnic groups within his domain.

Rabo also applauded the people for their resilience in the search for proper representation and their display of unity.

He advised that the contest for the Chieftancy title should be devoid of rancour urging the people to play the game within the ambit of the law.

Rabo, who expressed confidence in the kingmakers, urged them to use their power to provide credible candidates after which the State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai would make his final decision.

The Chairman, Gbagyi Elders Forum, Dr Philemon Ahamed, explained that the new Chiefdom is separated by the Rivers within the boundary of Jere and Tafa, Kaduna and Niger state.

“The creation of the Chiefdom with its proposed headquarters at the historic town, Gujeni, will give the Dnata Community a sense of recognition and belonging at this level of grassroots administration and traditional governance,” Ahamed said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Gbagyi Development Union, Kagarko Chapter Mr John Bako expressed gratitude to God and the state government for taking the bold step in creating the chiefdom.

Bako said all the ethnic nationalities have been living peacefully and will continue to do so. He advised those seeking to ascend the throne not to make it a do-or-die affair.