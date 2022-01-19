Shun politics of bitterness, Henry Iyke tells politicians

Renowned philanthropist, Honourable Chief Mmerigwo Henry Iyke also referred to as Onwa na ala Uli has urged Nigerian politicians to shun politics of bitterness and embrace the unity of purpose in the effort to deliver a free and fair election.

The business magnate and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Merimerid International Limited while speaking with newsmen in Lagos charged the political class to always play politics by the rules and shun violence in a bid to acquire power.

According to the Anambra-born businessman, the winner-takes-it-all syndrome has continued to bring bitterness and rancour between contenders in every election.

Henry Iyke has, therefore, called on the winner to extend a hand of fellowship to the loser who should also embrace such a gesture and assist the winner in governance in order to boost peace and smooth governance.

In his word: “In every political game, there must be a winner and a loser. The winner should extend a hand of fellowship to the loser, while the loser, on the other hand, should embrace such a gesture and assist the winner in governance, rather than resort to war and strife.

“We all must remain one during and after elections because no one has the monopoly of knowledge. No one should be thrown away in the scheme of governance, for two good heads are better than one. We should play the politics of today to see tomorrow.

“The year, 2023 is another remarkable year in the annals of our country, Nigeria. Its significance is not just the number, but it is an election year. It means that Nigeria has successfully completed another four years of democratic rule and set for another general election to elect leaders from different political parties.

“Regrettably, the political class heats up the polity with animosity, hatred, malice, bitterness, and rancour forgetting that change in leadership is solely determined by the people.

“The assumed elite political class stops at nothing to ensure that their desired objectives are met. In a bid to acquire power, they sponsor thugs who resort to the destruction of lives and property of their opponents.

“Leadership, politically, is now a do-or-die affair in most countries of the world, contrary to the tenets of the game. Democratic leadership should be the obvious choice of the people and not through the use of force.”

Chief Henry Iyke further cautioned violent and bloodthirsty politicians to bear in mind that they would return to their people at the end of their political career, warning that it would not pay them to kill and maim those they were supposed to be leading just to grab political power.

He also frowned at recycling old politicians in different offices, adding that there should be a level-playing field for all political aspirants to contest elections in an atmosphere devoid of intimidation and harassment of any sort.

High Chief Henry Iyke Mmerigwo (Onwa Alaife) has helped to reduce the unemployment rate amongst the youth and other social vices through his Youth Empowerment Program and Education Support Programme which includes awards of scholarships to best brains and indigent pupils and students in the society.

His foundation, Ifenalaife Foundation has also provided palliatives which include 400 bags of rice and 60 cartons of groundnut oil for the community and her neighbours to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.