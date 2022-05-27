Ganduje’s choice, deputy governor Gawuna, wins Kano APC governorship primary

By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Kano Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

The incumbent deputy governor in Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state with 2,289 votes.

Dr Gawuna defeated his opponent Hon Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada to emerge the winner of the primary election held late on Thursday at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex, Kofar Mata, Kano.

While declaring the result, the chairman of the Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, said Gawuna polled 2,289 votes while the other aspirant Sha’aban had 30 votes.

According to him, the total number of delegates for the exercise was 2,420; those accredited for the exercise were 2,420; total votes cast were 2,339 while invalid votes were 20.

He said, “I Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, chairman of Kano APC Governorship Primary Election Committee on behalf of the National working committee of our party hereby announced that the result for this election has been collated and counted accordingly. I hereby certified that Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner.”

“He is, therefore, the standard flag bearer of the APC in the Gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Kano State “.


In his remarks, Gawuna thanked Allah for the victory. He appreciated the support of Governor Ganduje, the party leaders and delegates. 

While appealing to all party members to join hands and work hard towards the success and victory of the APC during the general elections, he commended them for conducting themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during the primary election.

Also, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje commended the election committee for a thorough and transparent exercise.

The primary election was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Police and the Department of State Security.

 

