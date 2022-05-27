Adamawa: Binani becomes first female governorship candidate, defeats Ribadu, Bindow, Namdas, others

By Paul Omorogbe
Ashatu Binani

Senator Ashatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made history today, as she defeated five male contestants to pick the party’s ticket to become the first female flag bearer of any political party in Adamawa.

In a well contested APC governorship primary in Adamawa State, the serving senator representing Adamawa central defeated former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu, who scored 288, former governor Bindow, who scored 103 and serving House of Representatives member, Namdas, with 94 votes; Wafari Therman and Umar Mustphar scored 21 and  39 respectively, to clinch the ticket.

Announcing the result of the primaries that lasted to the early hours of Friday, the chairman of the primaries committee, Alhaji  Gambo Lawal said a total number of  1130 delegates were accredited and a total of 1011 votes were cast, while the invalid votes cast were 36

He said, “Of the total number of valid votes cast, Senator Ashatu Dahiru Binani scored 430 and having scored the highest number of votes cast, she is hereby returned as the winner of the primary election.”

 

