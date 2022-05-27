Jigawa deputy governor picks APC governorship ticket

THE Jigawa State deputy governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi, has picked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket.

Alhaji Umar Namadi was declared the winner after scoring 1,220 votes defeating eight others who contested the position at the party’s primary election held at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle.

Announcing the results, the electoral officer, Dr Kabir Usman said Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu scored 106 votes, Senator Ibrahim Hassan 58 votes, Aminu Kano 16, Faruku Adamu, 13 and Mal Sani Husaini Garungabas scored 5 votes.

The electoral officer added that the former deputy governor and a commissioner in the Federal Revenue and Mobilisation Committee, Alhaji Ahmad Mahmud Gumel, Special Adviser to the president on infrastructure, Mr Ahmed Rufa’i Zakaria and Alhaji Abba Muktari the son of late AVM Muktari Muhammed all scored zero votes.

Speaking shortly after he was declared winner, the deputy governor and APC gubernatorial candidate called on the other contestants to support him and ensure the party’s victory in the secondary election.

The APC governorship candidate was the commissioner of finance front 2015 to 2019 where he was picked as deputy governor by governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar in 2019 to date.





Alhaji Namadi is the founder of Namadi, Umar & Co Chartered Accountants firm based in Kano was from 1993 an associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Management, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation until 2010 when he became a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.