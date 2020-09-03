Ganduje appoints ex-Bayero VC as Maitama Sule varsity pro-chancellor

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Ganduje has appointed the immediate former vice chancellor of the Bayero University Kano (BUK), Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Professor Yahuza Bello is an alumnus of the University of Arkansas, where he earned his doctorate in Mathematics in 1988.

The statement further disclosed that Professor Bello had won a federal scholarship for exceptional performance in undergraduate studies in BUK and emerged as the best graduating student in the university and also won the Alhaji Aminu Dantata Prize.

His name was included in the Dean’s List for obtaining ‘A’ in all courses during his PhD programme in 1988 at the University of Arkansas.

He held several academic leadership positions in the university, including Head of Department of Mathematical Sciences, 1991 to 1999; dean, Faculty of Science, 1995-1999; and director, Centre for Information Technology, 2003-2007; dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, 2009-2010; and two term deputy vice chancellor (academics), which makes him the first and longest deputy vice chancellor in the history of BUK.

Governor Ganduje also approved the renaming of the constructed/dualised Maiduguri Road (Opposite Mobile Police Quarters)-CBN Quarters-Zaria Road after the pioneer pro-chancellor and chairman of the Council of Northwest University (now Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Mallam Sule Yahaya Hamma.

Malam Hamma, who obtained a Bachelor of Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master of Public Administration, worked in various capacities in the Kano State government, including Head of Political and Economic Affairs Division, Cabinet Office, before his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) from 1979-1983. He was awarded with the National Honour of Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR) in 1983.

He served as board member, Nigerian Airways, National Primary Education Commission, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, among others.

