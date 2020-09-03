Ethiopian Airlines completes global first post COVID-19 passenger terminal

Africa’s leading airline, Ethiopian Airlines Group, has announced that it has successfully completed a new passenger terminal at its hub in Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with emphasis on biosecurity and biosafety measures.

The completion of the new passenger terminal has made it the first terminal in the world to be completed after COVID-19 pandemic.

The new terminal has a check-in hall with 60 check-in counters, 30 self-check-in kiosks, 10 self-bag drop/SBD/, 16 immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, 16 central security screening areas for departing passengers are the new faces of the airport.

In addition, it has three contact gates for wide body aircraft along with 10 remote contact gates with people mover travelator, escalator, and panoramic lifts capable of housing 32 arrival immigration counters with eight e-gate provisions at the mezzanine floor level.

Speaking on the expanded infrastructure, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam remarked: “I am very pleased to witness the realisation of a brand-new terminal at our Hub. While Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has overtaken Dubai to become the largest gateway to Africa last year, the new terminal will play a key role in cementing that position. What makes the new terminal unique is that it’s the first terminal in the world to be completed after COVID-19. It was designed, not re-purposed, with biosafety and biosecurity in mind. I’m sure our esteemed customers will highly appreciate that.”

While aviation infrastructure expansion is one of the core pillars of Ethiopian’s vision 2025, the airline has continuously been working on expanding airport facilities.

