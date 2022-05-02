Gale of disqualifications as PDP screens aspirants across states

Latest NewsTop News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya, Isaac Shobayo, Attahiru Ahmed, Tyena Chipa, Amaechi Okonkwo and Grace Egbo
16 governorship aspirants scale PDP screening in Rivers, Don't take workers’ calmness for weakness, PDP warns FG, PDP wins LG elections, imposition of candidates,Saki West PDP aspirants kick against consensus candidate, PDP aspirant rejects imposition, Strengthen your resolve , Presidential aspirants woo PDP NWC, BoT over ticket, PDP suspends 13 members, INEC rejects Kano PDP caretaker, orders party to revert to order by court, Ondo PDP vows, 2023: Ondo PDP Senatorial aspirants trade word over ticket, Be decorous in your campaigns, Delta PDP warns guber aspirants, INEC’s non-recognition confirms APC, Lagos PDP effectively playing, PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday, Oyo majority leader, We are yet to release election timetable, Electoral committee, Lagos PDP to finally, PDP Governors Forum begins projects comparative review in states, PDP postpones outstanding Lagos Congress, PDP extends tenure, Give up petroleum ministry, victory signals our triumph in 2023, Lagos PDP elders united, Imo has collapsed under Governor Uzodimma, disqualification of members ahead polls, Northern group tells PDP, PDP assigns Oyedokun, PDP condemns attack on party office, Atiku's property in Gombe, post-primary reconciliation committee, Dont be bad losers, PDP group wants presidential, Ekiti 2022: PDP youths seek amicable resolution to crisis, Osun screening of gubernatorial aspirants, Ekiti 2022: PDP crisis festers as aspirants protest over ward congress, PDP schedules North-West zonal congress for Feb 12, PDP summons Osun stakeholders to crucial meeting, We have not zoned, 2023: Nigerians’ll reject Buhari’s preferred candidate, We have petitioned EFCC, Be more concerned, PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA Kwara PDP expels members over alleged anti-party offences, We won’t impose anything, PDP aspirants meet for peace talks , We did not collect, hike will double all vices , Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template , Akinsola heads PDP Caretaker Committee for Lagos, Full list of NWC, Convention will open floodgate, Ekweremadu’s committee to determine, PDP condemns renewed brutalisation , 33 aspirants slug it out , PDP national convention, South-East PDP boils as governors, Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja, Lagos PDP holds parallel congress, PDP adopts consensus arrangements in Kwara ward congress, PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees, PDP accuses Umahi of sabotaging party to deliver 25% to APC in 2019 elections, Imo PDP accepts resignation, National Convention Committee, Parallel PDP congress to hold, Six jostle for chairmanship seat, PDP governors to meet ahead, Edo PDP commences E-registration, Two deputy national chairmen, Buhari signing PIB, Toll gate reintroduction'll, crisis hits Reps PDP , flags off membership E-registration exercise, PDP BoT raises committee, Appeal Court nullifies judgment, Supreme Court’s split judgment, Suspected armed robbers burgle clothing stores in Ilorin Biola Azeez, Ilorin. Items worth over N10 million were reportedly carted away by suspected armed robbers on July 6, 2021 from a clothing and accessories store in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected hoodlums carted away several clothing items like designers shirts, chinos and jeans trousers, men's and ladies shoes, men's suits, and some other clothing accessories from the clothing store, popularly known as "a la mode", located along Umar Audi road, opposite old Broadway hotel, GRA, Ilorin. Lamenting the loss with the Nigerian Tribune, the owner of the store, Mr. Woye Aladegbola, said that it was only his clothing store that was burgled in a row of shops along the road. He also said that men and officers of the security agencies he reported the matter at both the 'A' and 'F' Divisional Police stations were yet to give any development on the matter. The young entrepreneur, who said that such incidents could discourage investment, called on the state government and the security agencies to improve on security matters in the state. It was only the shop that was burgled, while the burglary case was reported at F division station of the Nigeria Police and the state command of the Nigeria Security of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin. Said he's been in the business over 10 years, the business he said he ventured into after he resigned from globacom telecommunications company. The ssd The burglary incident happened on July 6, 2021 at about 6:30 am, when my landlady on her way to work surprisingly noticed that my store had been opened. She said that she moved closer to see who could have opened it at that period of the day and was taken aback to see how everything had been scattered and saw that it has actually been burgled. She later alerted me that my store had been burgled. And I rushed down. "Worth of items carted away is around N9.8 million and with other fixtures it amounted to about N10 million plus some fractions aside other items not on insurance which were also carted away. Mr. Aladegbola who said that police had not made any arrest on the incident, expressed disappointment on the efforts of the security agencies. "When I reported at the A division of the Nigeria Police, an officer followed me down to the store and there was nothing whatsoever yet afterwards. It's so saddened that what I have laboured for for the past 20 years after leaving university was just carted away within hours of a day, all my entire savings. All what I can say is mine to sustain my family with; all gone within a twinkle of am eye. To encourage business owners in the state, I want to call on government and security agencies to assure the people of adequate security and protection. And to imagine that my store is opposite main road and just a street separates it from Senator Bukola Saraki residence, adjacent to former CBN deputy governor's house and a minute drive from Commissioner of Police official residence. These are places of prominent and important dignitaries where the store is located. It's on a highway where there should be security patrol. I don't understand why almost all items in a store could be packed. They must have come in a lorry and throughout the period it lasted no patrol. It shows there's poor security issue in the state. And till now, the police had no clue to the matter. This could really discourage investment. As it is I don't know if I could continue with the store because I wouldn't want such to happen again. The onus is on government to provide security. I'm an employer of labour. I had to lay off some of my staff. This should not be allowed to continue or else rate of unemployment and crime will continue to rise", he said. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police stations. The Police spokesman promised to look into the matter towards conducting investigation that would unravel the perpetrators of the crime., Ogun PDP withdraws, opening of factional state office, PDP inagurates state coordinators, appoints Zamfara caretaker committee, Fresh crisis rocks PDP, Anambra PDP guber candidate, Delta PDP crisis worsens , South-West PDP celebrates victory, Osun 2022 gubernatorial poll, true copy of Court of Appeal , Lagos PDP gets set, No place for APC, PDP urges Nigerians, Lagos council polls, Edo PDP Chairman suspended, Oredo PDP relocates secretariat, Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West

SEVERAL aspirants to the National Assembly and governorship seats have been disqualified by various screening committees set up across the zones and states ahead of party primaries. 

In Zamfara, the screening committee disqualified some aspirants on the grounds of academic certificates and other relevant credentials in the state. 

The development led to a sharp disagreement among some members of the party in the state, with some demanding that the exercise be put on hold or scheduled. 

The parties later reached a compromise that allowed the committee to carry out the exercise as planned and issued certificates to the cleared aspirants. 

In Kogi, the PDP committee for the state disqualified UboloItodo Okpanachi and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman from the Kogi East senatorial contest over alleged acts of misconduct. 

Similarly, out of the seven aspirants vying for the Kogi Central senatorial seat, four including a former Senator, Ahmed Ogembe, were disqualified. 


Ogembe was reportedly disqualified for taking the party to court over the issue of Natasha Akpoti, who joined the party after defecting from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the PDP. 

The result of the screening exercise in Lokoja, the state capital, showed that while Isaac Alfa and Victor Adoji received the nod of the committee to proceed with their senatorial aspirations, Suleiman and Okpanachi were disqualified from the race. 

Suleiman was screened out because he was said not be a registered voter in the senatorial district, while Okpanachi was not cleared over alleged involvement in anti-party activities and other petitions challenging his legibility to contest. 

However, the disqualified aspirants, are said to have indicated interest in approaching the party’s screening appeals committee to seek redress. 

Similarly, an aspirant to the House of Representatives from the Idah Federal Constituency, Honourable Ismail Inah Hussein, was disqualified on the grounds of alleged anti-party activities. 

In Bauchi, one of the gubernatorial aspirants, Ahmed Adamu Muazu was not screened in spite of purchasing the necessary forms. 

All efforts to get clarification on the development failed as all PDP state officials contacted did not respond. 

Another intriguing scenario is the screening of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim as a gubernatorial aspirant while he is yet to resign from his position, as directed by Governor Bala Mohammed. 

The insinuation in some political circles is that Kashim is holding the space for the governor in case he is unsuccessful in his presidential bid. 

There were unconfirmed reports that the Bauchi governor may have been screened as a gubernatorial aspirant. Nigerian Tribune learnt that virtually all the aspirants at all levels in Plateau State were cleared except a state House of Assembly contestant, who was not issued a clearance certificate because of discrepancies in the credentials he presented before the committee. 

A total of 22 gubernatorial aspirants were cleared to contest for the primary; all the 12 senatorial aspirants were also cleared along with 25 House of Representatives aspirants and issued certificates while all the 152 aspirants for State Assembly primary were cleared with except one. Twelve governorship aspirants, including Chief Kenneth Gbagi, Chief David Edevbie, Senator James Manager and Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori, were last Friday, cleared as the PDP aspirants for the governorship primary in Delta State. 

The South-South screening committee, however, declared the clearance as ‘provisional’ for all the 12 governorship aspirants who presented themselves before the screening committee headed by Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri. 

However, checks revealed that the committee received about six petitions against some of the provisionally cleared aspirants. 

In Taraba State, Kefas Agbu, the chairman of PDP, told Nigerian Tribune that the party screened 180 aspirants in the state. 

According to him, seven aspirants were screened for governorship; nine for senate; 23 for the House of Representatives and 141 for the state House of Assembly. 

The chairman said no aspirant was disqualified either on the health, academic grounds, age or otherwise. 

In Ebonyi, eight senatorial aspirants were screened, while a total of 89 aspirants for House of Assembly alone were screened and cleared In Rivers, all but one of the 17 candidates who bought their expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 governorship election were cleared. 

Only Dr Farah Dagogo, the member representing Bonny/Degema constituency in the House of Representatives was not cleared because he did not present himself for the screening. 

Meanwhile, the lawmaker actually came to the SouthSouth PDP secretariat, venue of the screening to participate in the exercise but was arrested by the police because he was declared wanted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly hiring cultists to disrupt the state and national assembly candidates screening held a day earlier than the governorship screening.

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari’s ministers, others miss APC resignation deadlines

Top News

2023: Oyo APC committee holds marathon meetings to determine candidates

Top News

201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets

Latest News

Reps confirm recovery of over N17bn missing revenue warehoused by private company

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More