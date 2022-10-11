Gains in BUA Cement push stock market to positive territory as investors earn N116bn

Activities in the domestic equities market resumed the week on a positive note as the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) notched a 0.5 per cent increase to close at 47,565.92 basis points.

The positive performance on Tuesday was supported by bargain-hunting in BUA Cement as its share value appreciated by 8.7 per cent.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return settled at -3.0 per cent and +11.4 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, gained N116.05 billion as the market capitalization settled higher at N25.91 trillion at the end of the day’s trading activities.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative on Tuesday, as 14 tickers lost relative to 12 gainers.

On the performance board, University Press and Cadbury topped the losers’ list having recorded depreciation in their respective share values by 8.5 per cent and 6.9 per cent, while May and Baker and Ikeja Hotel recorded the highest gains of the day after their respective share value appreciated by 9.8 per cent and 9.7 per cent.

Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Industrial Goods, Banking and Insurance indices recorded gains having appreciated in value by 3.2 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 0.2 per cent, while the Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods indices declined by 2.4 per cent and 0.1 per cent.

Analysis of market activities for showed that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 11.09 per cent.

A total of 125.65m units of shares valued at N1.90 billion were exchanged in 4,188 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company was the most traded stock by volume and value at 38.87 million units, and N659.10 million.

