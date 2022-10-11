King Charles III coronation to take place May 6

Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of His Majesty King Charles lll and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, London.

This was contained in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Portal Welby.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned in a service that will retain some historical elements of past corporations while also reflecting on the role played by the monarch today.

The statement reads:

“The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.

“Further details will be announced in due course”.

King Charles assumed the British royal throne following the death of her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at 96 years old on September 8, 2022.