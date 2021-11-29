Again, sit-at-home continues in Enugu

Curiously, Enugu metropolis and by extension , other parts of the state remain shut today in compliance with the Sit-At-Home order of the pro-Biafra IPOB to press for the release of its detained leader,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB had reportedly announced the cancellation of the sit in protest November 5, 2021 prior to the recently concluded Anambra state governorship election following appeals from some Igbo leaders.

The Igbo apex organization, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hailed and backed the cancelation of the sit-at-home protest.

Ohanaeze had recently reiterated its position through a statement by its National Publicity Secretary,Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia wherein the group enjoined the public to resume normal actives as according to it,the era of sit-at-home was over.

The South East governors had also echoed this pledging to work for the IPOB leaders release.

IPOB had followed up its cancellation order with a call for the arrest of anybody trying to enforce the sit-at-home in the name of IPOB.

Despite all these,business,government and commercial activities are all shut today as was the case of last Monday in Enugu state.

Markets, motor parks, supermarkets, shops, restaurants and banks as well government offices and other concerns are shut to the public, for inexact reasons.

Observers posit that residents may accepted the development as welcome in sympathy with the IPOB leader and his cause, while others comply out fear of enforcement by IPOB members,yet some others are simply undecided and confused.

The roads including the major high and express ways as well streets are all bare.

There has been no significant security beef-ups and patrols and there has been no incident of violence anywhere.

