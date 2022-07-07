FUTA alumni pledge support for newly appointed vice-chancellor

The alumni association of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has assured the new vice-chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, of the support of its members worldwide in achieving her agenda for the development of the institution.

President of the association, Engineer Adeyemi Bello, gave the assurance when he led executive members on an official visit to the vice-chancellor on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Bello said the alumni had always played a critical role in contributing to the overall development of the university, and that through innovative ideas, the alumni had continuously raised the bar in support and collaborations that had helped in no small measure the growth of the institution.

Bello stressed the need to tap into the robust potential and global reach of the alumni association through deliberate and fruitful partnerships.

He congratulated the vice-chancellor on her appointment, saying “We look forward to working with you to reposition the university for more exploits.”

In her response, Professor Adenike Oladiji reiterated her commitment to taking FUTA to greater heights through selfless service and integrity.

She said, “People talk about an open-door policy, but I will have a no-door policy. I will be accessible to stakeholders and be receptive to ideas that will grow the university.

“I have come to serve and I believe that with your support, the university will achieve greater success.”

She commended the alumni for their immense contributions to the development of the university over the years and charged them not to relent in their efforts.

“You’ve done the university proud. We take pride in your achievements. We encourage you to be more involved in the affairs of the university.”

She also implored successful alumni to assist the other members who may still be struggling in their endeavours, adding that profitable connections should be at the heart of the association.

The entourage of the president included past presidents, as well as past and present executive members of the association.





