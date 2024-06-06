The Nollywood biopic “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” has achieved remarkable success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing biopic ever in Nigeria and West Africa.

This milestone was announced by Bapproduction via their Instagram account.

According to the caption from Bapproduction, the biopic not only smashed the box office but also set a new record for dominating the #1 Nollywood spot for 3 consecutive weekends.

The caption reads: “HISTORY MADE!!! #FunmilayoRansomeKuti has smashed the box office and is now the highest-grossing biopic ever in Nigeria and West Africa!

“It’s dominating the #1 Nollywood spot for 3 consecutive weekends! Thank you to everyone for the love and support! Let’s keep watching, enjoying, and being inspired by the legacy of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.”

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, a prominent figure in the Nollywood industry, “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” narrates the compelling life story of the late Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a celebrated Nigerian educator, political reformer, women’s rights activist, and the mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The film stars Kehinde Bankole, who won the Best Actress award at the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The biopic also features a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actors Ajoke Silva, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Adunni Ade, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.

“Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” delves into significant phases of Ransome-Kuti’s life, including her education at Abeokuta Grammar School, her marriage to Israel Ransome-Kuti, and her revolutionary efforts against colonialism and patriarchy.

The film emphasises her pivotal role in establishing the Abeokuta Women’s Union, which was crucial in advocating for women’s rights and challenging colonial governance.

