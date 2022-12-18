Funke Akindele premieres new movie, ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Lagos stood still on Wednesday when the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and movie maker, Funke Akindele premiered her latest flick, Battle on Buka Street.

All roads led to the IMAX Cinemas in the Lekki for the official premiere of the movie as Akindele didn’t leave anything to chance to draw the public’s attention to her new work.

Despite the fact that the governorship election is just less than 100 days away, Akindele suspended political engagements to stage one of the most talked about movie premieres in recent times.

From the costume to the designs on the red carpet, guests which include actors and actresses came out elegant in their iro and buba as announced by the producer, Akindele, a few weeks ago.

Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh, Regina Chukwu, who are casts of the highly anticipated movie, made the grand entrance with Akindele who made a grand entrance into the venue.

It was an ‘iro and buba’ affair for veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, who is among those featured in the movie.

Colleagues like Iyabo Ojo, Sobowale, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Femi Adebayo, among others all showed up to support one of their own.





Fuji music star, Malaika thrilled the audience with more than a dose of his music rendition as was constantly hailing the governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Jandor who was also at the venue to support Akindele.