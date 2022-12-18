Show gratitude to God always, support God’s work —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has urged Christians to always express their gratitude to God at all times, no matter the circumstances.

This is just as the he urged Nigerians to show love to one another irrespective of their religious beliefs and to reflect on the love of God which is always so abundant and overflowing.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this during the 40th anniversary of the Diocese of Owo, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, admonished Nigerians to always show thanksgiving to God without restriction, saying all you have are made possible by God.

According to the governor who unveiled the church’s new logo at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew, Imila Street, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, said it is always good to give the best that we have because, whatever we have was given to us by God.

He described his invitation to be the Chief launcher of the church anniversary logo as a rare privilege, which he could not turn down, just as he expressed his willingness to always give to church and the people.

While announcing his N50 million donation to the church, the governor of Lagos state admonished Nigerians to give to the work of God, describing the gesture as a way of appreciating God’s goodness to mankind which can’t be quantified.

He said: “I am happy to be here. This is a rare invitation that must find means to honour despite my tight schedule. If you’re called and you refuse, God has a way of doing His things.

“It is God who put people in position, so when you have the opportunity always honour him. I want to admonish all of us present here to honour God with what we have. Let’s give to God’s work.”

Sanwo-Olu, who is also an Anglican, was invited by his Ondo State counterpart, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the Chancellor of the church, and chairman of the anniversary planning committee.

In his address, Governor Akeredolu commended Sanwo-Olu over his performance in office, calling on Lagosian to re-elect him for second term and encourage him to bring more development to the state.

He assured them that Sanwo-Olu would always pursue people-oriented programmes for the betterment of the people.

The Diocesan Bishop and captain of the Lord’s Army, Rt Revd Ayodeji Fagbemi disclosed that the diocese was created on March 1, 1983 and said the celebration of the 40th anniversary commenced with the unveiling of anniversary logo and will end with the grand finale on March 1, 2023.

Delivering the sermon, the Very Revd Raphael Agboola, charged the people to seek true salvation in Christ.

He expressed worry over what he described as scarcity of true salvation despite proliferation of worship centres.

Many dignitaries who graced the occasion include, the state Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by Hon. Gboyega Adefarati.