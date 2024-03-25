Pastor Uebert Angel Mudzanire, a self-styled Zimbabwean “prophet”, preacher, and entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom, is set to teach members how to perform miracles for £999 (about N1.7 million).

In a Facebook post, the British-Zimbabwean cleric wrote; “Register now and Learn how to perform signs miracles and wonders, online, directly from Prophet Uebert Angel. Places are filling fast”.

Who is Uebert Angel?

Widely known around the world as the Godfather of the modern-day Prophetic movement, Uebert Angel presides over an ever-widening number of the GoodNews Church (Spirit Embassy) branches worldwide.

Uebert Angel has touched the lives of millions through his satellite-broadcasting channels, Miracle TV, GoodNews TV, and Wow TV, which broadcast his remarkable healing, prophetic, and revelatory teaching ministry 24 hours, 7 days a week around the globe, books, magazines, charity programmes, conferences, and crusades.