FULL LIST: AEDC releases names, other details of customers to get refund, compensation

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has published lists of unmetered customers to get a refund or compensation following regulatory directives by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Tribune Online reports that the NERC recently approved the deduction of N1.69 billion from the annual Operating Expenditure (OPEX) of AEDC over failure to comply with the order on capping of estimated bills.

According to the NERC, the sanction represents 10% of the total amount AEDC overbilled its customers between May and September 2023.

However, in an update sighted by Tribune Online on the disco’s official website, the AEDC announced that it has completed credit adjustments for affected unmetered customers who were overbilled.

The distribution company explained that the customers will notice the credit adjustment reflected in their subsequent bill.

Between January and September 2023, AEDC released a list of almost 100 customers who were affected and would be refunded in the Wuse zone of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 2024 list of customers to be refunded includes the months of July_Cap Refund_NERC, August_Cap Refund_NERC, and September_Cap Refund_NERC.

For customers classified under Meter Asset Provider (MAP), the company released names, the amount to be refunded, and other information of the affected customers in different areas who will get a refund for May 2025.

Likewise, the AEDC announced that, according to the directives, some Band A customers who were affected by supply of hours less than 20 hours per month have been compensated in the form of extra units for prepaid customers and credit adjustments for postpaid customers.

The company classified customers, with their meter number, SPN or account number, based on the month in which they were affected in the following:

Compensation for April 2020

Compensation for June 2024

Compensation for July 2024

Compensation for August 2024

Compensation for November 2024

Compensation for December 2024

Compensation for January 2025.

