Estimated billing: NERC deducts N1.69bn from AEDC’s account

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the deduction of ₦1.69 billion from the annual Operating Expenditure (OPEX) of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over its failure to comply with the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills.

According to NERC, the sanction represents 10% of the total amount AEDC overbilled its customers between May and September 2023.

The Commission stated that the DisCo will be held accountable for service delivery in line with its commitments under the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) regime, which ties consumer tariffs to the actual number of electricity supply hours delivered monthly to each customer cluster.

In a related development, NERC’s May 2025 Order introduces the Transmission Infrastructure Fund, aimed at financing critical upgrades and novel initiatives in Nigeria’s electricity transmission network. The centrally managed fund will also support vendor financing and public-private partnerships to bridge infrastructure gaps.

