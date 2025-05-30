Metro

Estimated billing: NERC deducts N1.69bn from AEDC’s account

Sandra Nwaokolo
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Estimated billing: NERC deducts N1.69bn from AEDC’s account

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the deduction of ₦1.69 billion from the annual Operating Expenditure (OPEX) of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over its failure to comply with the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills.

According to NERC, the sanction represents 10% of the total amount AEDC overbilled its customers between May and September 2023.

The Commission stated that the DisCo will be held accountable for service delivery in line with its commitments under the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) regime, which ties consumer tariffs to the actual number of electricity supply hours delivered monthly to each customer cluster.

In a related development, NERC’s May 2025 Order introduces the Transmission Infrastructure Fund, aimed at financing critical upgrades and novel initiatives in Nigeria’s electricity transmission network. The centrally managed fund will also support vendor financing and public-private partnerships to bridge infrastructure gaps.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article adulterated sesame seeds, CSO situation room, Kano LG election, Kano LG classrooms,NGOs, partners brainstorm on women’s economic empowerment in Kano Kano govt hails Appeal Court over LG election judgement
Next Article no regret removing fuel subsidy , Minimum wage: Nigeria can afford Tinubu, Tinubu to international financiers, Fish out soldiers’ killers sit-at-home proponents Tinubu directs Tinubu, Nwifuru committed to building better economy — Reps member

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×