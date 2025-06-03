Delta: 691 candidates shortlisted for Nigerian Army 89th regular recruits screening

The Nigerian Army has rescheduled the 89th Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) screening exercise for Trades/Non-Trades men and women in Delta State with no fewer than 691 candidates from Delta State shortlisted for the exercise.

In a statement issued by the Director General of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, the screening for all shortlisted candidates will now take place from Sunday, 8 June to Saturday, 21 June 2025, at the Cenotaph Complex, along High Court Road, Asaba, the state capital.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 7:00a.m. daily.

He noted that the new dates supersede the earlier schedule of 2 to 16 June 2025, urging all shortlisted candidates to take note of the revised dates.

Dr Oghenesivbe further disclosed that a total of 691 candidates of Delta State origin — the highest number since the inception of the exercise — have been shortlisted.

He remarked that Delta youths are responding positively in large numbers to serve Nigeria through military and paramilitary services, following a decade of low turnout.

He added that the state governor, Rt Hon (Dr) Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed members of the State Awareness Committee on Youth Enlistment into Military and Paramilitary Services to be present at the Cenotaph Complex to assist the 691 shortlisted candidates during the screening exercise, particularly in terms of logistics and welfare.

According to the Director General, the state government will also provide buses at strategic locations across the three senatorial districts to transport shortlisted candidates to and from the screening venue. Successful candidates will proceed immediately to Zaria for training.

Dr Oghenesivbe advised all shortlisted candidates of Delta State origin to come with the original copies of all necessary documents required for the screening.

He emphasised the importance of mental and physical fitness, warning that candidates with a history of hypertension, high blood pressure, or epilepsy may be disqualified.