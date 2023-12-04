Some parents of the abducted students of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara have staged a peaceful protest over failure of the government to rescue their children from bandits, after three months in captivity.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday evening after the peaceful protest in Gusau, the state capital, Hajiya Hajara Zakari from Niger state, expressed concern over failure of the government and University authorities to rescue their children in spite of a series of appeals.

According to her, parents have met with the University authorities on the issue of how their children would regain their freedom, but yet nothing was done.

“Parents meet with the University authorities on the issue, but no positive response, as they couldn’t help matters to rescue the students,” she added.

“My daughter was in 300-level Biology Education at the University before she was abducted,” Hajara a mother lamented.

She appealed that it was time for the government at state and federal levels to fast-track in rescuing the kidnapped students.

Also, speaking, a parent of the abducted daughter, Muhammad Bashir lamented the delay in the rescuing of the students or any significant effort to free the students.

Bashir stressed that the bandits have resisted talking directly to the parents but rather preferred to talk with the state Governor.

The parents told Nigerian Tribune that, they were at the Government House to meet with the Governor on whether there was any development and lodge official complaints requesting for the intervention of the government to kindly rescue their children from the bandits.

