The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, on Monday, called for more engagements between the Ministry and the Military Veterans’ Ministerial Welfare Committee in order to be able to take care of their needs.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Ministry Mr Henshaw Ogubike,

Director

According to the statement, the Minister said this when he received a report on the Military Veterans’ ministerial Welfare Committee from the Veterans in Ship House, Abuja.

He disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciates the Military for laying their lives for peace and security of Nigeria, adding that nothing would be too much to support them.

According to him, “we are passionate about the welfare of the Veterans’. we will work with you to overcome the problems. We will look at the document for further engagements and seek for further ideas. I assure you that we will follow it religiously. Let us keep engaging for the better welfare of the Veterans’,” he said.

It added that while speaking on the way forward, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, said that there was no more intervention budget and that since the 2024 budget had been submitted to the National Assembly for approval, they needed to engage with National Assembly for a way out.

According to him,”Mr. President wants everything to be budgeted for. I advise you to liase with the National Assembly so that something can be done,” he advised the Committee.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Military Veterans’ Ministerial Welfare Committee, Air Commodore Olufemi Oguntunyi (Rtd.) that hanked the Minister for authorizing the formation of the Committee adding that the Minister is very passionate about the issue of veterans’ welfare and for giving a listening ear to their report.

“This is the first time we are asked to submit our challenges in a report form. We have done that and we have put it in executive summary, with that, all these agitations will not come up again,” he assured the Minister.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE