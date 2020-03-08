Fuel will become cheaper if ― NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that fuel would become cheaper once the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline is completed at the second quarter of 2020.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, made the assertion on Sunday at the 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Represented by the Managing Director of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Mr Ezekiel Osarolube, he revealed that the AKK project, environment-friendly fuel would be used to power most of the moribund textile companies in Kaduna and Kano states, thereby reviving the companies and creating job opportunities for the teeming youths.

“Upon completion, we envisage that the AKK project would get gas, a cheaper and more environment-friendly fuel to power most of the moribund textile companies here in Kaduna and Kano, thereby reviving them and creating job opportunities for our teeming youth,” he said.

He added that the corporation had introduced it’s latest products, the Nitro and Rhino range of engine oils into the market.

According to him, “The Nitro range of engine oil is for petrol-fired engines while the Rhino range is for diesel-fired engines.

“They are specially blended to enhance the performance of your engines and give them long life.

“The decision to diversify into the power sector is hinged on the need to bridge the huge energy gap in the Nigerian market. The corporation is also engaged in the development of renewable energy to, over time, create low-carbon economy and link the Oil and Gas Sector to the Agricultural Sector.”