Nigeria still can’t access 70 per cent raw materials required for production of drugs — NAFDAC DG

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor (Mrs) Mojisola Adeyeye, has expressed worry that despite conscious effort of the Federal Government and the health sector to address the current challenges of importation of raw materials, especially from China and other affected countries, the effort seemed to be in futility.

The NAFDAC boss spoke on the topic: “Sustainable Development and Growth for the Millennial Entrepreneur: the role of regulatory agencies,” at the fourth annual lecture and fifth matriculation ceremony of Kings University, Odeomu, Osun State, on Friday.

Nigeria still experiencing difficulty to have access the 70 per cent required raw materials for the manufacture of drugs.

Adeyeye noted that the development was a wakeup call for all and sundry as Nigeria is left hanging in terms of raw materials, which might lead to drug insecurity.

She noted that though the health sector is currently making an effort in providing solutions to the looming drug insecurity in the country which was as a result of the effect of the virus.

Calling on international and local bodies and pharmaceutical experts to collaborate with the Federal Government and the regulatory body to achieve a suitable alternative for the provision of raw materials for the production of medicines in Nigeria.

She stressed that the penetration of coronavirus in Nigeria was a sad situation because the nation only produces 30 per cent of what it needs while it imports 70 per cent for production of medicines.

“It is a wakeup call for us; it is a sad situation with the coronavirus. We cannot depend on other countries to supply our raw materials. For food, we have quite a sizable amount of raw materials within the country, but drugs, we have nothing except water.

“Now that China has this issue and it has spread all over the world, Nigeria is left hanging in terms of raw materials that our manufacturers can use to make medicines. We only make 30 per cent of what we need, we import 70 per cent. It is not just that we don’t have raw materials; we also import 70 per cent of our medicines,” she added.

She also noted that drug insecurity is imminent following the widespread of the virus, especially in Nigeria, just as she noted that getting sick without available medication is a crisis.

Meanwhile, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adenike Kuku, while receiving the 58 matriculated students, charged them to be committed to the quality education the institution would provide as well as prepare them to be good ambassadors.

Speaking on behalf of founder of the institution and visionary of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the National Superintendent of the church, Pastor Femi Faseru, noted that the success the institution had received in recent time was the greatest fulfilment of the visionary in contributing to the success of education in the country, just as he charged the new and existing students to tap into the lofty vision that will make them resourceful in all ramifications.