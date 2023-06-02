Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, assured that Lagosians would not regret voting them in for the second term, just as he appreciated the latter for the steadfastness, contribution and support demonstrated during the last elections in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while speaking at the 2nd term inauguration thanksgiving/Jumat service which took place at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island.

The governor, who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, his Deputy, appreciated everyone for the support demonstrated during the elections, saying that his administration had its agenda situated on THEMES +, even as he disclosed that his government planned to build the biggest Children Hospital in Africa as part of its commitment to guaranteeing “the future of our children.”

“We want to assure you that you will not regret voting for us. We have our agenda. It is our plan to build the biggest Children Hospital in Africa. We are committed that the future of our children is guaranteed. We believe in your support and encouragement to do this.

“For Lagos the governor has said the second term will be known as THEMES +. It is about social inclusion, youth and women empowerment. We will be very aggressive in terms of gender equality, and of course making sure that everybody will be involved and Lagosians can get the benefit of good governance,” the governor said.

“No one will be left behind on account of their social status, gender or young age; we will design all our policies and programs to ensure that everyone is carried along and catered to. This is our solemn promise to you,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the essence of the special Jumat service was to thank God for the success of the elections and to also listen to admonition from the Imams.

“We are here to thank God for granting us our heart desires and preserving our lives. The First Lady is here, we are all here to appreciate God. We are also grateful to all our clerics. Religion is not an issue for us here in Lagos. We work together as one.”

Speaking further, the governor stressed the need for Nigerians to always pray for the leaders and not say otherwise as admonished by every religion, saying that praying for them and getting it right would be beneficial to all.

“If you are religious, either you are a Christian or a Muslim every religion keeps saying that it is good to pray for the leaders because if they get it wrong, we will all suffer, but if we pray for them and they get it right, we will all enjoy it. that is why it is good to pray for God to guide us and our leaders so that the future of our children can be greater than this,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…