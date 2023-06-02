A Coalition of Civil Society Group under the auspices of the Free Nigeria Movement has demanded the immediate reversal of the fuel subsidy removal pronouncement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group also threatened nationwide protest as it gave the federal government 7 days to reverse the pronouncement and urged Nigerian Labour Congress to remain steadfast in standing with the poor people of Nigeria and never compromising their position.

The Convener of the Group, Dr Moses Paul, at a press briefing in Abuja, lamented that the dictatorial pronouncement on the removal of subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose ascension to power awaits confirmation by the courts, is a credible specimen in the scholarly hall of politics and governance.

Paul said the rush by the President’s mouthpieces to ‘explain’ a clear and unambiguous statement to a deeply traumatized citizenry will make a poor reference material in Damage Control.

“It will skin hope, perish ingenuity, and drown reason. Those arguing that the President is immune from blame for the behaviour of operators in the petroleum industry following his pronouncement have more to learn about leadership and inspiration.

“Or should we say inducement? These merchants of lies and deceit will stop at nothing to offer their heads to the sheering blade of shame.

“They may wish to tell us where fuel pump price sat in the hours prior to that pronouncement of May 29. Or how much indifference leaped from that pronouncement onto the grounds at Eagle Square to the residents of Abuja and in airwaves, posts, and tweets to the rest of the country.

“We cannot continue to pretend that we are a strong people when in fact, we are dying in droves from desperation and depression.”

“Nigerians are among the saddest people in the world today. If only this unnatural decree had waited till June, maybe palliatives would be put in place, and our people would not be this scarred by what should have been a noble move by the government.”

“Contrary to the notion being promulgated by spin doctors that subsidy removal is to caution the excesses of the elite, the true target is the poor people of Nigeria.”

Paul therefore said Nigerians cannot continue to allow lives to waste on the inability of the government to show leadership as he call on all Nigerians to remain law abiding and to follow legal paths in voicing their displeasure with the abrupt removal of subsidy by the Federal Government.

“We call for collaboration among citizens based on the understanding of shared pain. This is not the time to be angry. But a time for sober reflection, to assess life choices and how much of government policies impact our daily lives.”

“It is time to see what influence we command as a people in a democracy and our right to demand accountability from the government no matter their route to power.

“Time to know that not voting for an individual does not remove your right to ask them to do the right thing.” He stated.