As many Nigerians are shifting from the use of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol to gas due to the removal of its subsidy, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin has advised Lagosians to engage the service of professionals in the cause of installation.

Many Nigerians have resulted in the using of gas to replace petrol for cars, and power generators due to the high cost of petrol after the removal of fuel subsidy.

The police spokesperson on his official X (Twitter) account on Sunday said Many Lagosians installed gas carburettors in their power generating sets to enable them to use gas in place of petrol.

Titled ‘ADVISORY’, Hundeyin said “Most did the installation by themselves or engaged the services of non-qualified technicians.

“To AVOID FIRE OUTBREAKS, kindly engage a qualified technician to inspect the installation and certify it fit for use.

“This advisory is based on genuine survey and concerns from experts who know better. A stitch in time saves nine. And prevention is far better than cure.”

