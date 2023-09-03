The former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has presented the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, to the people of Kogi East at Anyigba over the weekend.

He said Dino Melaye will replicate his achievements if elected as the next governor of the state.

Idris, who made this known in Anyigba during the presentation and consultation tour by the PDP candidate, Melaye and His Deputy, Hajiya Habibat Deen to Kogi East ,said the duos are already tested and trusted.

He assured the people that what was missing in the last seven years will be replaced by the incoming government of Senator Dino Melaye.

Ex-governor Idris commended the people of the area and Kogi State for developing the courage and zeal to contain the current anomaly, saying what is left for them will be to demonstrate total rejection of APC in the November 11 governorship election.

The former governor stressed the wealth of experience garnered by the PDP Governorship Candidate and his Deputy, stating that leadership of a diverse state like Kogi, needs an in-depth knowledge and experience.

He urged the people of the state, especially Kogi East to rally round PDP and its candidate, stating that the good times witnessed in the state was during PDP.

Idris urged the party loyalists not to be distracted under any influence, stating that good governance remained panacea to social and economic problems bedeviling the state.

