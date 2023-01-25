Police arrest suspected financier of Aro Bagger Cult in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 37-year-old local chief, Joseph Ologbo, alleged to be the financier of the Aro Bagger Cult in Sapele, Delta State.

Sapele and parts of Ethiope East local government area of the State have been a hotbed of cult activities, with scores of lives cut shot in their prime over the last one year.

Following the renewed cult-related killings during the last Yuletide and New Year celebrations, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, deployed tactical teams to the local government areas to restore sanity.

The deployment paid off on Monday at about 8:00 p.m. with the arrest of Chief Ologbo, who’s believed to be a member, and sponsoring cult activities in the town.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, Chief Ologbo was picked up in a hotel with weapons and cult regalia allegedly found in his car.

“Sequel to the Cult clashes in Sapele, Oghara, and some other parts of the State, acting on credible intelligence on an alleged sponsor of Aro Bagger Cult group and also an active member of the group, a combined team of the Command Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and men of Operation Delta Hawk, stormed a Hotel, trailed and arrested one Chief Joseph Ologbo’ m’ 37yrs of Otor Community in Sapele LGA, a renowned suspected financer and member of Aro Bagger cult group.

“When the search was extended to his fully tinted Toyota Tundra Van, one unlicensed pump action gun, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, and an Aro Bagger cult regalia were recovered,” Edafe disclosed.

According to the police image maker, the suspect has made a helpful statement and will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.