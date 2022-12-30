Fuel scarcity: Man slumps, dies after long hours in Ibadan filling station

Police have confirmed the death of a middle-aged man who died inside his car with registration number, AKD 878 GP while queueing for Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol at a filling station in Ibadan.

The deceased, as reliably informed, had been on the queue with other motorists for several hours waiting for his turn to buy fuel.

However, tragedy struck when other motorists beckoned on him to press forward but was adamant.

His non-response, according to an eyewitness account, was initially taken for being adamant until other motorists tapped his body and discovered that it was stiffed.

Petrol attendants, motorists and passerby tried all they could but there was no response.

He was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead

The manager of the station, one Mr Joseph confirmed the incident.

He said the matter has been reported at the nearest police station in the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident.

He said, “investigation has commenced into the matter. Update will be provided in due course.”