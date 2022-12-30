1.7 million PVCs uncollected in Lagos, INEC reveals

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that 1, 720, 416 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, are yet to be collected in Lagos State.

Meanwhile the commission has insisted that PVCs would not be collected by proxy.

A document from the Commission’s office in Lagos shows that as of December 27, 2022 the total number of PVCs collected was 7,510,491.

The document tagged ‘INEC Lagos PVCs Reports’ reads:

*Old PVCs received – 6,570,291

*Old PVCs collected up till December 27, 2022 – 6,652,515

*Total uncollected old PVCs – 917,776

*New PVCs received from Headquarters – 940,200

*New PVCs collected as at December 27, 2022- 137,560

*Total uncollected New PVCs 802,640

*Overall total PVCs received from Headquarters- 7,510,491

*Overall PVCs collected as at December 27, 2022 -5,790,075

*Overall PVCs uncollected 1,720,416.