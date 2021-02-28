Fuel scarcity hits Sokoto, litre now N185

The scarcity of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), otherwise called fuel, has hit Sokoto State with a litre now sold between 185 to 200 naira.

Our correspondent who monitored the development over the weekend in the state gathered that most of the filling stations within the state capital were not open for business.

It was reliably gathered that apart from the NNPC mega station in the state capital, only a few other independent filling were seen selling the products while long queues were also noticed there.

Speaking with our correspondent, Mallam Jamiu Afolabi, a motorist who was on the queue to get the product condemned the attitude of the marketers.

He called on the government across the board to rise up to the occasion and make the product available at the official rate for residents.

According to him, “the situation is getting out of hand with security issues and now fuel scarcity is being added to it.

“Imagine buying a fuel that was supposed to go for 163 naira at 185 naira after spending several hours on the queue”

Meanwhile, black marketers have taken over the sales of petroleum in the state with a four-litre gallon now sold between N1200 and N1500 depending on the bargaining power of the prospective buyers.

