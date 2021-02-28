Akwa Ibom gov approves 30 hectares of land for NAF

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has approved 30 hectares of land for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for the construction of the NAF Air Traffic Services Training Centre (ATSTC) in Uyo, the State Capital.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola.

According to him, this was made known in Uyo on Saturday when the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Vice Marshal, AVM Oladayo Amao, paid a courtesy call on the Governor shortly after the burial of the 12th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Late Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Essien Eduok, at his country home in Mbak Ekpe on the outskirts of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He said that Governor Udom Emmanuel also congratulated the CAS on his appointment and urged him to kick-start the construction of ATSTC without further delay.

The Governor stated that the CAS was appointed at a critical time when the country was facing serious security issues and expressed his condolences on behalf of the people of Akwa Ibom State to the CAS on the loss of the 7 NAF personnel who lost their lives in the recent ill-fated air crash.

He assured that the State would continue to support the NAF in every way possible remarking that the State would be available to host any of the NAF’s or Armed Forces’ events, especially sporting competitions.

The CAS commended the governor for his support to the family of late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok while he was in the hospital and after his death.

Speaking earlier at the burial ceremony, the CAS, described the late Air Marshal as an amiable personality, a man of valour and integrity and a great achiever, with an unprecedented drive for success.

According to him, “he was a mentor to so many of us both serving and retired. He was one of the best hands in the NAF who steered the tide of the Service towards the successes recorded in the past years. He changed the landscape of the Service and left the scene like a hero while the ovation was still reverberating”, the CAS said.

“The late Air Marshal Eduok contributed significantly to the development of the NAF., he was my personal mentor, a great fighter Pilot whose transformational approach to leadership tremendously impacted on the development of the NAF

“A warrior that he was, Air Marshal Eduok saw to the successful conclusion of the National Peace Enforcement efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone. Even in retirement, the late former CAS continued to make invaluable contributions to the development of the Service, with significant inputs towards the restructuring of the NAF to make it more effective in dealing with contemporary security challenges facing the country.”

.While condoling with his immediate family for the loss, AVM Amao noted that the late Air Marshal Eduok would be missed for his timely and professional contributions not just to the NAF and Akwa Ibom State, but also to the entire nation.

Accordingly, the CAS said, in honour of his sacrifice to the Service and the Nation and in recognition of his extraordinary passion for fitness, the Ultra-Fit Gymnasium Centre at the NAF Base Yola, was commissioned and named after Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok (retired) to immortalise him.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel expressed a deep sense of loss and grief on behalf of the Government and the people of Akwa Ibom State, as he bade farewell to the deceased whom he described as a quintessential Nigerian patriot, a trail-blazer, an epitome of courage and bravery, a decorated Air Force Officer and above all, a husband, father and a devout Christian.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

