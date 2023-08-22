Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured University of Port Harcourt of more support to strengthen its capacity to retain its ranking as the first university of choice in Nigeria.

The Governor gave the assurance Tuesday, after inspecting the level of work done at the Convocation Arena being constructed for the university by the state government.

He described the auditorium as very important to his administration to accomplish, stating that its completion and eventual handover would better place the University of Port Harcourt in its current first place ranking.

“I am doing everything that is necessary to complete this project and continue to see that the university ranking still stands.

“When I visited the project site about two months ago, the contractor assured of completing it so that it will be commissioned among projects to celebrate our first one hundred days in office”, the Governor stated.

He further noted that aside from commissioning more school infrastructure in the coming days, his administration was poised to roll out other programmes like youth empowerment, and sustained support for small and medium scale businesses in the state as a determined effort to improve the economic wellbeing of Rivers people.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant, SSA Media to the Governor, Boniface Onyedi, added that Fubara also inspected the state-owned Bombardier Global 5000 (N565RS) aircraft at NAF Base which had just returned from maintenance.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE