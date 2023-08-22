The Director, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Jos Study Centre, Professor Philip Tachin, has congratulated the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, on his appointment.

Utsev, who is among the ministers sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, is from Benue State.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune Tuesday evening, Tachin said Utsev’s appointment was a recognition of his commitment to service.

The statement read, “This appointment is a recognition of your (Joseph Utsev’s) dedication to service and the impressive work you did as Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment as well as Pioneer Rector Federal Polytechnic Wannune that has earned you the trust of the people of Benue State and Nigeria at large.

“You are a vibrant young man of class and courage who takes every assignment with commitment and diligence.

I am confident that you will bring your wealth of experience and managerial skills to bear on this new assignment as minister of water and sanitation entrusted to you by the President.

“Honourable Minister, as you embark on this huge task, the people look forward to an industrious working relationship with the president for more dividends of democracy,” Professor Tachin said.

The Associate Professor of Systematic and Historical Theology said he wishes the new minister success as he takes up the responsibilities and challenges of his new office.

Saying he has no doubt in the minister’s ability to give his best to the discharge of his duties in the “Renewed Hope” of Tinubu’s administration.

