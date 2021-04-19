FRSC warns against non-use of safety valves by petroleum tanker owners

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps in Benue State, Yakubu Mohammad, on Monday warned petroleum tanker owners against non-use of safety valves to guard against spillage of petroleum products when involved in a crash.

According to the release signed by the Command’s Public Education Officer, ARC Oladele Meshach, the Sector Commander called on all petroleum tanker owners to ensure the immediate installation of safety valves on their tankers to ensure the safety of lives, properties and the products their vehicles convey.

He maintained that it is disheartening to see some petroleum tankers still plying the roads without safety valves fixed on them despite the February 2021 deadline earlier issued.

Mohammed said that the warning was as a result of a crash by a petroleum tanker that lost control, spilled fuel and burst in flames at Oshigbudu, in Agatu Local Government of Benue state on 18th April 2021 where 12 persons died as a result of the crash and several properties destroyed.

He vowed that any driver caught in contravention of the standard will risk going to jail.

The Sector Commander reminded tanker drivers to be safety conscious always and should abide by all safety rules and regulations.

He assured members of the public that FRSC would not rest on its oars at ensuring discipline on the road. He further gave assurances that the Command would always be ready to respond promptly to any rescue operations even as it is ready to always partner with all stakeholders to ensure a safer road culture in the state.

He called on the tanker drivers to avoid given their vehicles to their ‘motor boys’ to drive on the highways while conveying petroleum products. He further reiterated his commitment to public education, rescue of victims of road traffic crash and strict enforcement of traffic rules in the state.

The Commander sympathized with the people of Oshigbudu community on the unfortunate incident while also praying for the repose of the souls of the departed as well as wished the families of the deceased fortitude to bear the loss.

