FRSC seeks collaboration with LASU on Apapa gridlock

As a way of tackling the perennial gridlock around Apapa Seaport in Lagos, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has sought collaboration with the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo.

It also indicated interest to partner the university in research, training of its personnel, and establishment of licensing office.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the agency, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, made this known during his visit to the vice-chancellor of LASU, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun at Ojo campus of the institution.

Among top LASU officials in attendance are the two deputy vice-chancellors, Professors Damola Oke (Administration) and Elias Wahab (Academics), Librarian, Dr Emmanuel Adebayo and acting Registrar, Mr Ridwan Mustapha, among others.

Ogungbemide said the lingering gridlock at the seaport axis and its environs remains a major source of worry to both the federal and the Lagos State government and anything to tackle the problem by institutions such as LASU is highly welcome.

He said in a statement made available by the Head of Press, Information and Public Relations of the university, Mr Ademola Adekoya, that since land transportation is crucial and even the only means at the moment to the economic activities of the Apapa seaport corridors, developing effective transport network devoid of gridlock would certainly boost the economy of Lagos State and that of the country by extension.

“So, we need to work together in that regards,” he stressed.

In his response, the host and LASU VC said the collaboration between the two institutions to tackle the gridlock would have a tremendous impact on the business and other lawful activities in the axis.

This kind of partnership, he noted, is community service which is one of our tripartite mandates.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Dean of School of Transport, LASU, Prof Samuel Odewunmi, said the university school of transport is one of the best in Africa.

He assured that the school would continue to produce well-rounded transport experts and quality research and community services.

