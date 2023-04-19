The Federal Road Safety Corps has said it has mobilised adequate logistics and personnel for the 2023 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration to enhance visibility and guarantee safe travels for all road users before, during, and after the celebration in Nigeria.

The special patrol which has been scheduled to commence on 20 April and be terminated on 25 April 2023 would help to curb road crashes, and unnecessary traffic gridlocks on the highways, the Corps said.

This was contained in the statement issued by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu has mandated that the following objectives must be achieved in the special operations: Reduction in Road Traffic Crashes, Road Traffic Fatalities, and Road Traffic Injuries; Prompt response to road traffic crash victims; Engagement of robust public education and enlightenment across all media platforms; speedy removal of obstructions from the highways; intensified enforcement on critical offences; and adequate supervision, surveillance and monitoring of all commands amongst others.

Dauda Ali Biu said that the Corps is embarking on a special patrol operation to ensure motorists and other road users have a hitch-free celebration amidst the rainy season.

According to him, about 750 Patrol Vehicles, 120 Ambulances, 25 Tow trucks and over 200 Bikes would be on the road during the special operation.

FRSC has over the years developed this tradition of always organising special patrol operations during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterises the road during such celebrations, as such, this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the Corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.

The corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

“To achieve maximum coverage, the Corps has deployed operational equipment in the categories of Radar Guns, Breathalysers to put a check on drunk driving, operational logistics materials are also to be fully deployed for this exercise.

“More so, the Corps Marshal has equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported,” the statement said.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties, noting that Mobile Courts would be in session across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.





